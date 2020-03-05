Taylor Swift Donates $1M To Help Victims Of ‘Devastating’ Tennessee Tornadoes (Reports)

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to help her home state of Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Nashville, known as the home of country music, was recently devastated when two tornadoes ripped through the city leaving at least 24 people dead and hundreds of buildings demolished. Dozens of celebrities and artists have shared their support for the victims by urging others to offer a helping hand to the city during the difficult time.

MORE: Celebrities React To Deadly Tennessee Tornado

The 30-year-old pop star posted a message to her Instagram Story to reveal that she made a donation to aid relief efforts. “Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their home and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote. “I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.”

Following the news of the natural disaster, the “Lover” singer reached out to her fans on social media, writing, “My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornadoes. Sending you my love and prayers.”

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Taylor joins some of country music’s biggest stars who have also contributed generous donations to the cause. Chris Young pledged $50,000 to the foundation while Johnny Van Zant donated $10,000 to relief efforts.

— Gabi Duncan