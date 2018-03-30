Taylor Swift Drops Second 'Delicate' Music Video And It's Nothing Like The Original!

Taylor Swift just gave us "Delicate" round 2 — and it's nothing like the original music video!

After releasing her first video for "Delicate" at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards earlier this month, Taylor dropped a second version on Spotify on Thursday and it went in a wildly different direction than the first video.

Tay revealed a second version was coming on Thursday morning, telling fans in a video post on Instagram, "Hey guys, I'm at rehearsals for the reputation stadium tour and I just wanted to let you know that there's a brand-new video for 'Delicate' coming out only on Spotify tonight. Check it out."