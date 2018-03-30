Taylor Swift Drops Second 'Delicate' Music Video And It's Nothing Like The Original!

Taylor Swift just gave us "Delicate" round 2 — and it's nothing like the original music video!
After releasing her first video for "Delicate" at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards earlier this month, Taylor dropped a second version on Spotify on Thursday and it went in a wildly different direction than the first video.
Tay revealed a second version was coming on Thursday morning, telling fans in a video post on Instagram, "Hey guys, I'm at rehearsals for the reputation stadium tour and I just wanted to let you know that there's a brand-new video for 'Delicate' coming out only on Spotify tonight. Check it out."
The new video appears to be filmed in one take and shows Taylor singing in the woods. It's much different than the highly-produced, very artistic original directed by Joseph Kahn. That video, which has gotten more than 78 million views on YouTube already, has Taylor dancing through life in an invisible state. This new video is stripped down and simple, showcasing perhaps, the two sides to Taylor's artistry. Check out the new video here.
Taylor also dropped a special look at the video on her Twitter account for those who are not Spotify users.
What do you think Swift fans!?
WATCH ABOVE: Camila Cabello Blasts Rumors That Taylor Swift Encouraged Her To Quit Fifth Harmony