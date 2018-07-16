Taylor Swift Fans Are Seething After She Was Majorly Snubbed From The 2018 MTV VMAs

The 28-year-old's record-breaking music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" (which ironically premiered during last year's awards show broadcast) was surprisingly shut out of all the major categories, only scoring three nominations for technical awards.

Upon its release last year, "Look What You Made Me Do" became an instant No. 1 hit, racking up 43.2 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours alone. It was viewed at an average 30,000 times per minute, reaching over 3 million views per hours. The venomous video showed Taylor spilling tea, dancing on the grave of her "reputation" and calling out her famous enemies – spurring a slew of think-pieces analyzing each scene's hidden meaning.