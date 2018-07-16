Taylor Swift Fans Are Seething After She Was Majorly Snubbed From The 2018 MTV VMAs

Look what you made Swifties do, MTV.
On Monday, MTV announced the 2018 Video Music Awards nominations, with artists like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and more scoring multiple nods in major categories. Fans were shocked to see one name snubbed from the list – Taylor Swift.
The 28-year-old's record-breaking music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" (which ironically premiered during last year's awards show broadcast) was surprisingly shut out of all the major categories, only scoring three nominations for technical awards.
Upon its release last year, "Look What You Made Me Do" became an instant No. 1 hit, racking up 43.2 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours alone. It was viewed at an average 30,000 times per minute, reaching over 3 million views per hours. The venomous video showed Taylor spilling tea, dancing on the grave of her "reputation" and calling out her famous enemies – spurring a slew of think-pieces analyzing each scene's hidden meaning.
With its impressive track record, fans expected to see "Look What You Made Me Do" finally be recognized, but instead scorned Swifties took to Twitter to roast the VMAs over the slight.
Do you think "Look What You Made Me Do" deserved more nominations?