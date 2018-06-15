Taylor Swift Gets Sweet Surprise From U2 Ahead Of Historic Dublin Concert

Legends supporting legends! Taylor Swift received a sweet surprise from U2 ahead of her Dublin “reputation Stadium Tour” stop and she wasn’t ready for it.
The Irish rock band welcomed the “Delicate” singer with a bouquet of red roses and a sweet note. Taylor shared a pic of the gift to her Instagram on Friday, fittingly freaking out over the gesture.
“Walked into my dressing room to find roses from @U2 and I WAS NOT READY FOR IT. I LOVE U2,” she wrote.
Taylor is bringing her “reputation Stadium Tour” to Dublin’s Croke Park, where she will make history as the first female artist to headline the massive stadium.
“Taylor Swift is the only female artist to play two nights here in Croke Park since the redevelopment of the stadium,” said Tony McGuinness, the operations manager for Croke Park.
With two sold-out nights at Croke Park, the 28-year-old superstar is predicted to bring in over €60 million in additional revenue to the city of Dublin.
“In total we expect 136,000 people across the two nights. That’s approximately 68,000 a night,” a spokesperson for Taylor’s European tour stated. “To put that into economic terms, it’s worth over €60 million in additional revenue to the city of Dublin and the wider Leinster area.”
Look what you made her do, Ireland!