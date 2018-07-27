Taylor Swift Gifts Concert Tickets To A Mourning Community After Officer's Tragic Death

Taylor Swift continues to live up to her kind-hearted "reputation."
The "Delicate" singer brought her record-breaking stadium tour to Massachusetts' Gilette Stadium on Thursday, where "The Patriot Ledger" reports she also gave back to a mourning community. Taylor gifted dozens of free tickets to the Weymouth Police Department in their time of grief, as the department continues to reel from the loss of Sgt. Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty on July 15.
Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund said Taylor provided "a significant number of tickets" to the town, as well as other police departments who assisted with the tragedy.
Sgt. Michael Chesna was killed after allegedly being shot multiple times while responding to a report of an erratic driver. Vera Adams, a 77-year-old widow, was also shot and killed during the incident while sitting in the sunroom of her home.
"My understanding is that they did it low-key and weren’t looking for publicity," the mayor said. "There were enough to send every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some."
The community was blown away by the popstar's gracious gift in the wake of such a tragedy.
"The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated," he said.
This isn't the first time Taylor has secretly given back while on the road with her "reputation" Stadium Tour. She previously invited 2,000 foster and adopted kids to see her in concert ahead of her opening night last May, as well as surprised a teenage fan battling cancer with a meet-and-greet earlier this month.