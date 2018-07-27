Taylor Swift Gifts Concert Tickets To A Mourning Community After Officer's Tragic Death

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund said Taylor provided "a significant number of tickets" to the town, as well as other police departments who assisted with the tragedy.

Sgt. Michael Chesna was killed after allegedly being shot multiple times while responding to a report of an erratic driver. Vera Adams, a 77-year-old widow, was also shot and killed during the incident while sitting in the sunroom of her home.

"My understanding is that they did it low-key and weren’t looking for publicity," the mayor said. "There were enough to send every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some."