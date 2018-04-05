Taylor Swift Gives Back With Donation To Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

(Getty Images)
Taylor Swift is giving back in a big way.
The 28-year-old superstar has made a donation to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the organization announced Thursday.
"Thank you @TaylorSwift13 for always standing with survivors," RAINN wrote in a tweet. "Your generous donation this week during #SAAPM ensures that survivors and their loved ones get the help they need and deserve."
Taylor's donation comes nearly nine months after a verdict was reached in her lengthy court case against ex-DJ David Mueller.
The "Delicate" singer accused the DJ of reaching under her skirt during a meet-and-greet and grabbing her rear end in 2013. The DJ retaliated by suing the singer for defamation after she reported him to his employer for sexual harassment. Taylor responded by counter-suing for a symbolic $1 – and won.
"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," she said in a statement after winning her case. "Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."
Beyond her financial contributions, RAINN reported that in the wake of Taylor's 2017 trial, its national hotline saw a 35 percent increase in use following her victory in court.
This isn't the only donation Taylor has made recently.
Just two weeks ago, the star announced her donation towards March For Our Lives in support of the victims of the recent shootings and towards gun reform.
"I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again," she wrote on her Instagram.
Taylor is living up to her generous "Reputation"!
--Oscar Gracey