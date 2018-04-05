Taylor Swift Gives Back With Donation To Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

Taylor's donation comes nearly nine months after a verdict was reached in her lengthy court case against ex-DJ David Mueller.

The "Delicate" singer accused the DJ of reaching under her skirt during a meet-and-greet and grabbing her rear end in 2013. The DJ retaliated by suing the singer for defamation after she reported him to his employer for sexual harassment. Taylor responded by counter-suing for a symbolic $1 – and won.

"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," she said in a statement after winning her case. "Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."