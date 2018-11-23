Taylor Swift Gives Boyfriend Joe Alwyn A Rare & Sweet Shout-Out On Instagram

Alwyn plays a character named Masham, who appears to be infatuated with Emma Stone's character Abigail in the trailer, though Abigail seems to be indifferent to his advances.

The period film is helmed by "The Lobster's" director Yorgos Lanthimos.

"In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah," the film's description reads on IMDb.

"The Favourite" is in theaters now.