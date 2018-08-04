Taylor Swift Gives Shawn Mendes Glittery Makeover Backstage At Her 'Reputation' Tour

Taylor Swift know how to treat her besties right!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took to her Instagram story on Friday night to share a fun video of her giving Shawn Mendes a glittery makeover, while backstage after Taylor's show in Toronto.

"So this is pretty much the exact same show glitter that we," Tay says in the clip as she dabs glitter on Shawn's eyelids.

Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at the Rose Bowl on May 18, 2018 in Pasadena, Calif

(Getty Images)

"This is perfect, this is all I wanted ever," Shawn adds.

"Shawn's back and he's glittery," a caption reads on the cute video.

One social media user captured the priceless moment and shared it to Twitter, where it will live on forever!

Taylors "reputation" tour continues with her next show in Toronto on Saturday.

-- Stephanie Swaim

