Taylor Swift Goes Metallic In Thigh-High Boots and Minidress At 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was smoking hot at the 2018 American Music Awards on Monday!

The "reputation" singer, who is set to kick off the AMAs with the opening performance, strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a set of metallic thigh-high boots and a dangerously short long-sleeve minidress. The sexy ensemble gave off serious futurist vibes and is definitely one of the most edgy looks Taylor has ever worn to the award show.

She polished off the look with her hair worn back in an updo, a set of metal square earrings, smokey eye makeup and black nail polish.

Taylor has a big night ahead too. SHe's nominated for four awards including, Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Pop/Rock Album of the Year and Pop/Rock Female Artist Of The Year.