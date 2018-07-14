Taylor Swift Jokes She's The '#ThirdWheel' As Fan Proposes In Front Of Her

Taylor Swift is sharing a love story.
The "…Ready for It?" singer shared three pics showing a fan proposing to another fan during a meet and greet with the star, in a moment that clearly left the singer surprised and joyous.
"They walk into the meet and greet and he says "We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour" and then...." Taylor captioned the post, adding the hashtag #thirdwheel.
The fan who proposed shared details about the moment on the Twitter account @TSphilaPROPOSAL.
"She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!" he Tweeted.
Since Taylor shared the couple's proposal on her Instagram, the pair has received an outpouring of support.
"Thanks everyone for the love you are sending us! We did not expect this reaction at all! Making Taylor's instagram is by far the coolest way to show off our perfect moment! Can't wait to celebrate with round 2 tomorrow night!" he tweeted.
-- Jolie Lash