Taylor Swift Makes A Big Announcement About An Upcoming Performance

All die hard "Swifties" better tune in to the AMAs this year!
Taylor Swift made the official announcement that she will be opening up the American Music Awards with a special performance of "I Did Something Bad."
Surrounded by cat pillows, the 28-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share the news, accompanied by her cat, Meredith – who was less than impressed with the announcement!
"Good morning America, it's Taylor, I just wanted to say, um, I'm going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance," she said.
When her cat got up and walked away she stopped in the middle of her sentence and said, "…well don’t be too excited about it. My god," to the uninterested feline.
"I'm opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of 'I Did Something Bad.' Meredith is not excited, but I am #AMAs," the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer captioned the photo.
Taylor's last performance at the AMAs was back in 2014 when she sang "Blank Space" and took home the Dick Clark Award for Excellence.
The pop superstar and cat enthusiast has won 19 AMAs in the past. This year, she has been nominated for artist of the year, favorite female artist, pop/rock favorite album, and pop/rock favorite tour of the year.
Meredith may not be excited, but we are! Good luck, Tay.