Taylor Swift Meets The Team Who Left Her Inspiring Messages During Her Sexual Assault Trial

Taylor Swift continues to live up to her kind-hearted "reputation."
The superstar brought her "reputation Stadium Tour" to Denver, CO on Friday – the site of her lengthy sexual assault trial against a DJ who groped her during a meet and greet in 2013 last year.
During the trial, a local crafting company with offices across the street from the courthouse left Taylor inspiring messages with sticky notes on their windows. As Taylor would arrive at court for her trial, employees at Craftsy would share uplifting quotes from her music, like "Fearless," "Begin Again" and "People Throw Rocks At Things That Shine."
The act of goodwill didn't go unnoticed by Taylor. At the end of last summer's trial, the "Delicate" singer sent bouquets of flowers to the company to show her gratitude.
(Getty Images)
Making her return to Denver months later, it looks like Taylor personally wanted to thank the team behind the messages. The 28-year-old sent 30 tickets to her "reputation Stadium Tour" to the company, and even invited them backstage for a meet and greet.
Craftsy shared an adorable group shot of their team with Taylor to their Twitter on Friday.
"Wow. We literally have no words. Still on #cloudnine from last night’s #repTourDenver with @taylorswift13," they wrote. "THANK YOU, Taylor for the best night ever!"
Look what you made her do, Craftsy!
-Oscar Gracey