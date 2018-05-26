Taylor Swift Meets The Team Who Left Her Inspiring Messages During Her Sexual Assault Trial

During the trial, a local crafting company with offices across the street from the courthouse left Taylor inspiring messages with sticky notes on their windows. As Taylor would arrive at court for her trial, employees at Craftsy would share uplifting quotes from her music, like "Fearless," "Begin Again" and "People Throw Rocks At Things That Shine."

The act of goodwill didn't go unnoticed by Taylor. At the end of last summer's trial, the "Delicate" singer sent bouquets of flowers to the company to show her gratitude.