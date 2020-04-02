Taylor Swift Pays Salaries For Nashville Record Store Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

You do not need to calm down about this!

As many small businesses struggle to stay afloat amid government stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift generously offered a helping hand to the vintage record store Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in her hometown of Nashville by footing the bill for the employees’ salaries and three months of worth of healthcare. A source to the situation confirmed the pop star’s decision to Rolling Stone.

The publication spoke to the store’s co-owner Doyle Davis, who gushed about the singer’s act of kindness. “We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”

Davis continued, “It’s a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for loans to pay rent, vendors and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

Grimey’s’ buyer Will Orman also praised the Grammy winner. “It’s incredibly heartening and totally surreal that Taylor Swift has offered help us out in such a significant way,” he said. “With so much uncertainty about what lies ahead, we’re deeply grateful to be able to look forward to returning to the store and continuing to share music and connect with our community, thanks to Taylor’s generous support.”

Swift’s altruism during the coronavirus pandemic has also extended to her loyal fans. The 30-year-old musician has reportedly sent $3,000 gifts to multiple people in the past few weeks to help with bills and groceries. She has also donated to Feeding America and the World Health Organization, in addition to encouraging her followers to adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay at home.

“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” she posted on Instagram earlier this month. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

— Gabi Duncan