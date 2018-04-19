Taylor Swift Returns To Country Music On Sugarland's 'Babe' – Listen!

(Getty Images)
The "old Taylor" is officially back.
Country music duo Sugarland released their new single, "Babe," on Thursday night, and teamed up with Taylor Swift for the new track.
Not only did Taylor help pen the song, but she also joins Jennifer Nettles by lending her vocals to it.
Much like the Grammy-winning track "Better Man" – which Taylor wrote for Little Big Town – the 28-year-old pop star personally offered the song to Sugarland for their upcoming album.
"She was excited we were getting back together and reached out and said, 'Hey, I have a song,'" Jennifer told reporters backstage at the53rd ACM Awards on Sunday. "That is a short list, ladies and gentlemen, of people to whom she has said, 'Hey I have a song, want to sing it?' So we said yes."
"Babe" (co-written with Train's Patrick Monahan) was originally slated for Taylor’s 2012 album, "Red."
Sugarland recently gushed to Access over their collaboration with Taylor.
"The reality is, she's such a great songwriter that what she does can transcend genre, so she can easily hop back and forth depending on how she wants to produce things," Jennifer shared.
Stream "Babe" below!