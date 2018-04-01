Taylor Swift Returns To Nashville For Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but country music will always have a place in her heart.

The 28-year-old superstar surprised fans at Nashville’s Bluebird Café Saturday night with an acoustic performance – the same café she was discovered as a teenager.

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Café," she told the crowd. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists – this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."