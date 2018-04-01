(Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Returns To Nashville For Surprise Performance
Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but country music will always have a place in her heart.
The 28-year-old superstar surprised fans at Nashville’s Bluebird Café Saturday night with an acoustic performance – the same café she was discovered as a teenager.
"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Café," she told the crowd. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists – this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."
April 1, 2018
Taylor joined songwriter Craig Wiseman for the intimate set, who was in on the surprise according to the "Tennessean." The two first met at a charity performance when the “Delicate” singer was just a teenager.
Wearing a black turtleneck with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, Taylor treated the audience to performances of her hit “Shake It Off” as well as the track she penned for Little Big Town, “Better Man.”
April 1, 2018
Despite releasing the biggest pop album of 2017, Taylor took home a CMA award last November when “Better Man” won Song of the Year.
"When I would play writers nights ... I didn't have the experience of a writer writing something and then it going out into the world and you earing it from someone else's perspective until recently," she said before performing the country music hit.
"Little Big Town gave me the opportunity to feel that way ... to be at the Bluebird and play a song you've maybe heard on the radio. I will always be forever grateful to them for that."
"Tennessean" reports that the performance was filmed for an upcoming documentary in honor of Bluebird’s Café 35th anniversary.