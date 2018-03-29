Taylor Swift Reveals There's Another Video For 'Delicate' Coming Out

Swifties, prepare to freak out!
Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that a brand new video for her hit, "Delicate" is on its way.
"New video for #Delicate at midnight EST tonight. Only on @spotify," she captioned a video of herself announcing the exciting news.
The new music video news comes after the Grammy winner made headlines for the success of her new album, "reputation."
The album recently became the only album in the last two years to officially sell 2 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.
Tay is also set to kick off her epic "reputation Stadium Tour" on May 8 in Glendale, AZ.
-- Stephanie Swaim