Taylor Swift is all about her gal pals and drinkin’ some wine in 2019!

The songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to post an epic selfie of herself, Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. In the new photo, the lady trio is snapped enjoying some wine and looking totally blissed out.

“20wineteen,” the “Bad Blood” singer captioned the sweet pic that is giving us serious FOMO!

It’s unclear when the pic was taken, but it totally seems like it was photographed at a casual girls night in!

The adorable image also marks the first time Taylor and Selena have been spotted together since the “Back To You” singer completed treatment late 2018. Selena checked into a treatment center after she was hospitalized twice and suffered a panic attack back in October.

And Taylor is just one of the many friends that has supported Selena’s journey back to normalcy. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old pop star was spotted horseback riding with some other gal pals. Selena also looked totally happy in the pics from the adventure!

We’re so happy Selena is getting back to her everyday life!