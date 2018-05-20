Taylor Swift Slays The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet With Leggy Lavender Dress & Wins Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift made a serious style statement at her surprise appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
The "reputation" singer hasn't hit an award show since the 2016 BMI Pop Awards, but now that she has, she made sure to slay!
Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor rocked a seriously sexy yet sweet lavender gown with a thigh-high slit. The massive slit showed off her incredible pins, and the asymmetrical top featured silver and feather embellishments to give the look a little bit of extra drama. Taylor team the look with as Anke ring on her hand, sparkling earrings and her hair worn back in a loose updo. She added a pop of color on her lips and wore a set of sky-high silver platform heels.
Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Naturally — it was classic, awesome Taylor.
It's a good thing she dressed for success too! Taylor won the 2018 Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist.
Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
During her speech, she told the star-packed audience that it's been a few years since she's gone to award show, but she was very happy to be back. She also thanked her fellow tour mates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello for joining her on her current stadium tour and thanked her fans.
Welcome back to the spotlight, Tay.