Taylor Swift Spends Her Fourth Of July In Turks & Caicos With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift opted out of hosting her once-annual Fourth of July bash — but she still made time to soak up some sun!

The "Delicate" singer and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were photographed taking a dip in the bright blue waters off of Turks and Caicos, PEOPLE reports. Tay had the look of love as she swam and snorkeled with the actor, who will appear in "Mary Queen of Scots" and "Boy Erased" later this year.

Although Taylor was out of the country for Independence Day, she showed off her patriotism in a red, white and blue-striped two-piece, while Joe wore blue-and-white swim trunks.

The pop star is currently on a week-long hiatus from her "reputation" world tour, and she's set to return to the stage on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

