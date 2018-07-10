Taylor Swift Stuns For Harper's Bazaar In The Same Dress As BFF Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift is anything but "Delicate" in her latest magazine spread.

@TaylorSwift is our August cover star! The pop sensation talks all things music with #PattieBoyd, muse to George Harrison of The Beatles and Eric Clapton. Link in bio to see the full cover story. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @joannahillman Hair by @jamesrowehair Makeup by @lisaeldridgemakeup Swift wears #SaintLaurent

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

The 28-year-old superstar stuns on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's August 2018 issue, where she channels 1960s glamour with iconic English supermodel Pattie Boyd. Wide-eyed and fierce, Taylor poses in couture looks from Givenchy for the shoot, but it's one look in particular that had fans doing a double take

Taylor can't help but "Shake It Off" in this fringe-tastic black and white Givenchy dress. If it looks familiar, that’s because it is the same look her BFF Camila Cabello rocked to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. 


Camila Cabello attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans freaked out over Taylor and Camila's twinning fashion moment, as it's just another reminder of how close the two chart toppers are.

Check out more of Taylor's "Gorgeous" looks from Harper's Bazaar here!

