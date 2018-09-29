Taylor Swift Supports Joe Alwyn At The Premiere Of His Film 'The Favourite'

Taylor looked absolutely stunning in a black and red, sparkling gown. She added to the pretty style with a set of Jimmy Choo heels, a Christian Louboutin bag and pretty bubbles. She wore her hair half up, half down in soft curls.

For his part, Joe, 27, looked slick in a navy suit.

Joe and Taylor have been dating for more than a year, but unlike Taylor's previous relationships — she's kept her romance with Joe largely out of the spotlight.

Joe spoke briefly about his relationship with the superstar singer in an interview with British Vogue earlier this month and explained that they prefer to keep quiet about each other.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Joe said. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

