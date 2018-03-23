Taylor Swift Supports March For Our Lives With Emotional Instagram Post

Taylor Swift made a rare political statement with an emotional post supporting March for Our Lives.

The 28-year-old superstar took to Instagram on Friday to stand in solidarity with the Parkland High School students.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence," she wrote. "Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to a place of worship."

The "Delicate" singer also made a donation to help support the cause.

"I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March for Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform," she added. "I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again."

March for Our Lives protests will take place in Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24. George Clooney, Amy Schumer, Selena Gomez, Oprah and more celebrities have backed March for Our Lives as well.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus are among the artists slated to take the stage at D.C.'s protest.

