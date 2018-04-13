Taylor Swift Teases Her Return To Country Music With New Acoustic Singles

Taylor Swift may be pop music's reigning princess, but Nashville will always be her home.

The 28-year-old superstar dropped her first ever pair of Spotify Singles – which includes a new acoustic version of her hit "Delicate," along with a cover of Earth, Wind, And Fire's "September."

Recorded at The Tracking Room in Nashville, both tracks evoke the softer side of Taylor's artistry as her voice shines over the acoustic guitar and stripped back production.