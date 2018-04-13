Taylor Swift Teases Her Return To Country Music With New Acoustic Singles

(Spotify)
Taylor Swift may be pop music's reigning princess, but Nashville will always be her home.
The 28-year-old superstar dropped her first ever pair of Spotify Singles – which includes a new acoustic version of her hit "Delicate," along with a cover of Earth, Wind, And Fire's "September."
Recorded at The Tracking Room in Nashville, both tracks evoke the softer side of Taylor's artistry as her voice shines over the acoustic guitar and stripped back production.
(Spotify)
"We think about everything they might've heard about us, every reason they wouldn't want us," she told Spotify about the track. "Every step forward toward that other person scares us, but it thrills us too. 'Delicate' is about the balancing act of the rush and the fear and hoping it's really worth it to take that chance."
Taylor has been teasing a return to country music over the past few months.
In March, Taylor returned to Nashville's Bluebird Café for an intimate acoustic performance – the very spot she was discovered by Big Machine exec Scott Borchetta as a teenager. There, her set included her biggest country radio hits, including "Love Story" and "Better Man."
(Spotify)
Rolling Stone also revealed that country duo Sugarland collaborated with Taylor on a new song – "Babe" – for their upcoming album, "Bigger." The pop star co-wrote the track with Train's Pat Monahan, and also lends her vocals to the track.
Whether she decides to crossover back to country music or continue to take the pop music throne, Taylor's newest music proves she can do it all.
Listen to "Delicate" and "September" below.