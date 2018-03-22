Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Becomes Only Album Released In Past Two Years To Sell 2 Million Copies

Previously, Adele's "25" was the last album to celebrate this achievement. Not only did "25" move 3.38 million units in its first week of release in November 2015, but it has sold 9.45 million copies since.

Last year, "reputation" became the year's best-selling album in just one week with 1.23 million copies sold. It marked the "Delicate" singer's fifth consecutive album to go platinum in seven days alone.