Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Becomes Only Album Released In Past Two Years To Sell 2 Million Copies

Taylor Swift turned her "big reputation" into an even bigger success.
The 28-year-old superstar's sixth studio album – "reputation" – has officially sold 2 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. "Reputation" is now the only album in the last two years to achieve this huge milestone.
Previously, Adele's "25" was the last album to celebrate this achievement. Not only did "25" move 3.38 million units in its first week of release in November 2015, but it has sold 9.45 million copies since.
Last year, "reputation" became the year's best-selling album in just one week with 1.23 million copies sold. It marked the "Delicate" singer's fifth consecutive album to go platinum in seven days alone.
Taylor is now taking "reputation" on the road with her hotly-anticipated "reputation Stadium Tour," Kicking off May 8 in Glendale, AZ.
Baby, let the games begin!