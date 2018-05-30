Taylor Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Becomes The Top-Selling Tour Of The Summer

Taylor Swift's "big reputation" is drawing in even bigger crowds as she officially becomes the hottest touring act of the summer!
The 28-year-old superstar returns to the top of StubHub's summer concert preview, which breaks down the most in-demand performers of the season. According to the ticket marketplace site, Taylor's "reputation Stadium Tour" is the top-selling act of summer 2018 – dethroning last year's champs, U2.
Not only does the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer top the list, but she completely dominated it. Taylor outsells the no. 2 act, The Eagles, by more than 40% of their total sales and no. 3 act, Harry Styles, by over 65%.
Taylor's pal Ed Sheeran has also proven to be in-demand, as he commands the most sales per show according to StubHub, making his "÷" tour the hottest of his career.
-Oscar Gracey