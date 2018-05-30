Taylor Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Becomes The Top-Selling Tour Of The Summer

Taylor Swift's "big reputation" is drawing in even bigger crowds as she officially becomes the hottest touring act of the summer!

The 28-year-old superstar returns to the top of StubHub's summer concert preview, which breaks down the most in-demand performers of the season. According to the ticket marketplace site, Taylor's "reputation Stadium Tour" is the top-selling act of summer 2018 – dethroning last year's champs, U2.