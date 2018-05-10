Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Stadium Tour Is A Must-See Celebration Of World-Class Artistry (Review)

Taylor Swift's monstrous sixth studio album "reputation" demands an even bigger tour, and the superstar doesn't disappoint. With the “reputation Stadium Tour,” she goes beyond raising the bar for live performances, setting a whole new standard entirely.

The 28-year-old kicked off her tour on Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz. where her vocals were powerful, the visuals were venomous and her stage presence impossibly more commanding than ever before.

To put it boldly, there is no pop star on the planet like Taylor.