'Teen Mom 2' Star Jo Rivera Marries Vee Torres and Kailyn Lowry Attends The Big Day

Jo Rivera and his ex Kailyn Lowry pose with their son, Isaac, at Jo's wedding to Vee in September 2018.
Jo Rivera married his love Vee Torres on Sunday, September 23, in New Jersey, and his ex "Teen Mom" star Kailyn Lowry and their son were both in attendance!
Jo and Vee exchanged vows in New Jersey, with Kailyn and Jo's 8-year-old son, Isaac, as well as Vivi, Jo's daughter with Vee, both participating in the ceremony.
Jo was all smiles in a photo posted on Kailyn's Instagram where he was posing with her and Isaac. Kailyn also snapped several photos on her Instagram Story with the gorgeous bride. Both women had mile-wide grins in the photos. Vee looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting white dress with a long train and sparkling, embroidered sleeves. She wore her hair down and pulled back with a glamorous clip.
Kailyn took her pal Becky Hayter as her date for the special day! She took to Twitter following the ceremony and gave Becky a big thank you for "wiping my tears as I bawled."
The wedding day for Vee and Jo has been a longtime coming! The pair announced their engagement in April 2016 on Twitter with Jo explaining how much he was in love with Vee.
Vee Rivera & Kailyn Lowry pose together at Vee's wedding to Jo Rivera! (Credit: Instagram)
Jo was all smiles in a photo posted on Kailyn's Instagram where he was posing with her and Isaac. Kailyn also snapped several photos on her Instagram Story with the gorgeous bride. Both women had mile-wide grins in the photos. Vee looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting white dress with a long train and sparkling, embroidered sleeves. She wore her hair down and pulled back with a glamorous clip.
Kailyn took her pal Becky Hayter as her date for the special day! She took to Twitter following the ceremony and gave Becky a big thank you for "wiping my tears as I bawled."
The wedding day for Vee and Jo has been a longtime coming! The pair announced their engagement in April 2016 on Twitter with Jo explaining how much he was in love with Vee.
"It’s been a long time coming but I’m so happy to finally [be] engaged to the woman of my dreams. Very excited for our big day."
Jo and Vee welcomed their daughter Vivi, Velisse Eva, in October 2015.
Jo's road to happily ever after essentially unfolded on camera. He and Kailyn were high school sweethearts who appeared on "16 and Pregnant." They split in 2010 shortly after the birth of their son Isaac. After a couple years where they didn't speak, Kailyn said they became closer following her split from now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin.
Congratulations to Jo and Vee on their big day!
WATCH: 'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Mocks Jenelle Evans For Homeschooling Her Stepdaughter