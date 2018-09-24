'Teen Mom 2' Star Jo Rivera Marries Vee Torres and Kailyn Lowry Attends The Big Day

Jo was all smiles in a photo posted on Kailyn's Instagram where he was posing with her and Isaac. Kailyn also snapped several photos on her Instagram Story with the gorgeous bride. Both women had mile-wide grins in the photos. Vee looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting white dress with a long train and sparkling, embroidered sleeves. She wore her hair down and pulled back with a glamorous clip.

Kailyn took her pal Becky Hayter as her date for the special day! She took to Twitter following the ceremony and gave Becky a big thank you for "wiping my tears as I bawled."

The wedding day for Vee and Jo has been a longtime coming! The pair announced their engagement in April 2016 on Twitter with Jo explaining how much he was in love with Vee.