'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Claims She Was 'Young' and 'Desperate' When She Married Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin exchanged some harsh words over Twitter after Kailyn explained why she married Javi in the first place.

The 26-year-old "Teen Mom 2" star engaged in a conversation with a Twitter user on Friday, August 10 where she commented on the start of their relationship.

"When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who I was," Kailyn said. "Creeped his twitter and sure as sh**t he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused."

Another Twitter user posed the question to Kailyn, "But but but why did you got with him if you knew all of this?"