'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Claims She Was 'Young' and 'Desperate' When She Married Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin exchanged some harsh words over Twitter after Kailyn explained why she married Javi in the first place.
The 26-year-old "Teen Mom 2" star engaged in a conversation with a Twitter user on Friday, August 10 where she commented on the start of their relationship.
"When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who I was," Kailyn said. "Creeped his twitter and sure as sh**t he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused."
Another Twitter user posed the question to Kailyn, "But but but why did you got with him if you knew all of this?"
Kailyn Lowry attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, Calif. (Getty Images)
"I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate," Kailyn responded.
Ex-husband Javi chimed in and was clearly not happy about Kailyn's inability to let things go.
"Stop tweeting at me. Stop seeking validation," Javi wrote. In a since-deleted tweet he went on to say, "Move on, please. Like, we're grown now…That's for the birds."
When fans caught on that the tweet had been deleted, the 25-year-old father explained why he removed it.
"Because we're too grown to be going back and forth," Javi wrote.
Kailyn spoke to Us Weekly in June and expressed that she regrets ever revisiting the relationship and gave her best wishes to her ex and his family."I regret ever revisiting our past and even speaking about reconciliation. We've always made better friends than romantic partners anyway. And I do wish him and his family the best."