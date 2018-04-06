'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Poses In Racy Body Positive Photo In Jamaica

"Teen Mom 2's" Kailyn Lowry is all about body positivity.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a racy photo of her posing on a deck while in Jamaica.

"Just checking out the view," the caption  reads in part. "#jamaica #womenempowerment #bodypositive #curves #springbreak #kailandthechaos #lovetheskinyourein."

Just checking out the view ????????☀️???????? by @bone_estrada • • • • • #jamaica #womenempowerment #bodypositive #curves #springbreak #kailandthechaos #lovetheskinyourein

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

Earlier in the week, she shared another snap sharing how happy she is in with her bod.

"Feeling good in my skin," the caption reads in part.

Feeling good in my skin ????☀️???? (shirt is from @freeyourheartapparel )• • • • • • #lovetheskinyourein #bodypositive #relaxing #vacation #kailandthechaos

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

The MTV star also shared updates of how she's spending her time while on vacay. She showed off pictures of her on the beach, some yummy looking jerk chicken, and a sweet pic of her with her little one.

She also shared a sweet snap earlier in the week with her three little ones in Jamaica.

Love these three so much @theluxrussell @theisaacerivera @thelincmarshall ????☀️???? (dress from @fashionnova )• • • • • • #momofboys #mybabies #vacation #springbreak #kailandthechaos #jamaica #memories

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

"Love these three so much," the caption reads in part. "#momofboys #mybabies #vacation #springbreak #kailandthechaos #jamaica #memories."

-- Stephanie Swaim

