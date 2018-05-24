'Teen Mom 2's' Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's Been Looking Into Sperm Banks For Baby No. 4

"I think we should make a pact that you and Cole (Chelea's husband) and I'll go to the sperm bank and we'll all get pregnant at the same time," Kail said. "No, I'm gonna go to the sperm bank, and her and Cole…"

Chelsea went on to question if Kailyn would really go to a sperm bank.

"I am, I already started looking at the banks," Kail revealed.

She also shared what she would look for when deciding on her donor.

"Tall, dark and handsome. Maybe a PhD," she said.

Kail shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and son Lux with ex Chris Lopez.