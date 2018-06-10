'Teen Mom's' Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 40lb Weight Loss

"Teen Mom's" Tyler Baltierra is all about a healthy lifestyle.
The reality tv star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off his newly toned physique.
"Hard work is paying off! It's been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it's time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM!," he wrote. "CrushingThesePersonalGoals #ItFeelsGreat."
The 26-year-old has been sharing about his weight loss, and discussed nutrition back in January on Twitter.
"The cool thing is, I'm actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I'm down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated," he tweeted.
"I'm not really "on a diet" I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner," he added.
Congrats on starting a healthier lifestyle, Tyler!
-- Stephanie Swaim