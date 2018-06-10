'Teen Mom's' Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 40lb Weight Loss

"Teen Mom's" Tyler Baltierra is all about a healthy lifestyle.

The reality tv star took to Instagram on Saturday to show off his newly toned physique.

"Hard work is paying off! It's been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it's time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM!," he wrote. "CrushingThesePersonalGoals #ItFeelsGreat."