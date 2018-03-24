Dennis Edwards performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert honoring Aretha Franklin during the 16th American Music Masters Tribute at PlayhouseSquare's State Theatre on November 5, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame)
The Cook County, Illinois medical examiner's office has determined that former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards died of complications from meningitis.
Edwards died last month in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.
The Chicago Tribune reports the medical examiner's finding, released Friday, confirms what the family said when announcing Edwards' death on Feb. 1.
The Birmingham, Alabama-born Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968. His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone," ''Ball of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today)" and "Cloud Nine."
Edwards was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of The Temptations in 1989.
