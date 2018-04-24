Terri Irwin Gives The Scoop On Son Robert's Dating Life: 'If She's Got A Camera, She's In!'





Terri said she has definitely given her son a subtle nudge when girls reach out to Robert about photography.

"I'll be like, she's kinda cute," Terri said. "And he'll be like yeah she has a Canon Eos mark 1 thing with an f2.8 dealymabobber and an awesome ISO. And I'm like, 'Wow good for her.'"

Robert joked that he's just not interested in dating just yet, and said he's focusing his energy on his camera skills!

"It's funny trying to explain photography to mom and Bindi because I am kind of obsessed with it. I absolutely love it. The technical side of things — when you get into all the different lenses and cameras — and I start talking about it and I think that they're paying attention because they are nodding and smiling and I'll ask them about what I just said — and I think it just goes straight over their head."

Bindi and Terri nodded in agreement, saying yes, most of this stuff does go over their head, but they love Robert anyway!

"That's Robert's real love in life right now, and his focus. We love you," Bindi said.

But Terri joked that if Robert was going to dabble with dating, the girl will definitely have to know how to work a lens.