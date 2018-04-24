Terri Irwin Gives The Scoop On Son Robert's Dating Life: 'If She's Got A Camera, She's In!'

Terri Irwin made her teenage son blush a little bit this week!
Terri, who is mom to Bindi Irwin, 19, and Robert Irwin, 14, opened up about watching her kids grow up and seeing their love lives in the press. Bindi has been vocal about her super sweet romance with boyfriend Chandler Powell, but Robert is still testing the waters in the dating department.
In a fun interview with Access, Terri joked that she's not remotely surprised that there's a couple girls who are interested in her youngest child, Robert. Not only does Robert have his late dad Steve Irwin's good looks, he also inherited his love of photography.
"Yes, well, they are only human," Terri joked about the girls who have expressed interest in Robert. "I do love watching him growing up and having a passion for photography. Theres a lot of young girls that love photography as well."
Terri said she has definitely given her son a subtle nudge when girls reach out to Robert about photography.
"I'll be like, she's kinda cute," Terri said. "And he'll be like yeah she has a Canon Eos mark 1 thing with an f2.8 dealymabobber and an awesome ISO. And I'm like, 'Wow good for her.'"
Robert joked that he's just not interested in dating just yet, and said he's focusing his energy on his camera skills!
"It's funny trying to explain photography to mom and Bindi because I am kind of obsessed with it. I absolutely love it. The technical side of things — when you get into all the different lenses and cameras — and I start talking about it and I think that they're paying attention because they are nodding and smiling and I'll ask them about what I just said — and I think it just goes straight over their head."
Bindi and Terri nodded in agreement, saying yes, most of this stuff does go over their head, but they love Robert anyway!
"That's Robert's real love in life right now, and his focus. We love you," Bindi said.
But Terri joked that if Robert was going to dabble with dating, the girl will definitely have to know how to work a lens.
Robert, Bindi and Terri Irwin
"If a girl's gotta camera, she's in," Terri joked.
"Yeah, but only because of the camera," Bindi quipped. "It's very funny."
"They're very supportive,"Robert kidded back.
Geez, sometimes it has to be rough hanging out with women all the time, but Robert seems to take it all in stride. And seriously, his photography is incredible.
Check out his Instagram account to see what we're talking about!
Also, check out the video above to hear the funny banter with the Irwin crowd!