Things are getting heated on “The Bachelor.”

Access has a sneak peek clip where fans can see Demi and Tracy get into a bit of a tiff.

“Based off of the roses he’s been giving, we really don’t know his type. And to assume that we know his type, that’s just a foolish thing to do,” Demi starts off saying.

“You used the phrase, ‘his type,’ I just personally think when I was younger I thought I liked a certain type and I always dated the same type, and then I realized eventually I needed to branch out from that,” Tracy responded.

Then, the claws start to come out a bit.

“Well I can’t imagine if I were an older girl and I was surrounded by younger women, like I can’t imagine how uncomfortable I would feel,” Demi says, which causes some of the other girls to laugh.

“It’s been made very clear that you’re making attacks on me right now,” Demi added.

Tracy can’t help but smirk as she replies, “Like, I’m not sitting here trying to argue with anyone I don’t care to do that.”

“You make like, passive aggressive comments that you think that I’m not gonna pick up on and I’m just gonna be like, ‘ok!’ but no, I hear what you’re saying to me,” Demi explains.

“Ok, that’s fine,” Tracy says with a smirk.

Demi adds in a little jab saying, “I feel so bad for you.”

She then goes on to throw more shade at Tracy in her off camera interview, calling Tracy “an older woman” and saying that she’s “in the cougar club.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

— by Stephanie Swaim