‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Star Tim Conway Dies At 85

Tim Conway, who is best known for his role on “The Carol Burnett Show,” has died at the age of 85.

The beloved actor passed away at 8:45AM on Tuesday after a long battle with an illness, his rep Howard Bragman confirmed to Access.

Prior to his passing away at his Los Angeles area home, Conway suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and had no signs of Alzheimer’s or Dementia, per PEOPLE.

Conway was the actor behind silly characters like Mr. Tudball and the Oldest Man on “The Carol Burnett Show.” He appeared as a guest star on the hit show for eight seasons before becoming a regular in 1975.

Conway went on to snag a Golden Globe Award for the series just a year later in 1976. His work on the popular show also earned him five Emmy Awards.

The actor, comedian, writer and director is also known for his role as Ensign Charles Parker in the 1960s World War II comedy “McHale’s Navy,” and for voicing Barnacle Boy in the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Conway even made a special appearance on “30 Rock, ” which earned him an Emmy in 2008.

Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, his six children, his stepdaughter and two granddaughters.