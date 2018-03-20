'The Crown' Producers Apologize To Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith Over Pay Disparity

Producers of the Netflix drama "The Crown" have apologized to actors Claire Foy and Matt Smith over the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star.

A producer disclosed last week that Foy, who starred as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than Smith, who played Prince Philip.

Since the news broke, a petition has urged Smith to donate part of his salary to the Time's Up campaign.

Left Bank Pictures said Tuesday that the actors "are not aware of who gets what and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues."

The production company apologized that Foy and Smith "have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own."

The two are being replaced by older performers in the next season.

