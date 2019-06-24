‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ New Sneak Peek Teases Major Drama With Stephanie And Spencer Pratt

“The Hills” are alive with the sound of drama!

In a brand new clip, fans can see the first three minutes of the highly-anticipated MTV reality reboot, which is bringing back cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Justin “Bobby” Brescia.

The show also features new cast members Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

And while there doesn’t appear to be any drama between old and new cast members, it looks like the old cast members still have some beefs to settle! The clips teases that Stephanie might be getting into a feud with multiple people including Audrina, who says, “Who are you right now?!”

The clip then cuts to an irate Stephanie who points her finger saying, “We will destroy you!”

“You’re literally insane!” Audrina retorts.

That’s not the only person Stephanie gets mad at — she also appears to be in a rocky place with her brother Spencer.

“I’m your family,” Stephanie screams at her brother.

“You’re not my family,” an upset Spencer responds.

Seems like the drama is still alive and well with this group of friends!

“The Hills: New Beginnings” premieres tonight at 10pm ET on MTV.

— Stephanie Swain