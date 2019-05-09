The ‘It Chapter Two’ Trailer Is Here To Give You Endless Nightmares

You’ll float 2!

Pennywise the Clown is back to haunt your nightmares in the first trailer for Andy Muschietti’s highly anticipated “It Chapter Two,” just released on Thursday. In the frightening trailer, the adult members of the Losers’ Club — Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan — are seen returning to Derry, Maine, where they first faced off with Pennywise.

The trailer opens with Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) returning to her childhood home to find out what’s become of her father. She’s greeted by a kindly Mrs. Kersh, but it quickly becomes apparent there’s more going on under that sweet old lady facade!

Watch for yourself below (if you DARE)!

WATCH: ‘It Chapter Two’ Trailer: Pennywise Slays Again!

The epic Stephen King novel was split into two films. The first outing (2017’s “It Chapter One”) followed the Losers’ Club as kids facing off against the monstrous Pennywise. “Chapter Two” picks up 27 years later, as their adult counterparts are called back to Derry as Pennywise gets up to his old tricks again.

Jessica dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and let slip that she stars in a scene that had “the most blood ever seen in a horror film”! We may have caught a glimpse of what she was talking about in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the trailer.

“It Chapter Two” hits theaters September 6.