The Jonas Brothers Reveal How Many Songs They Have Already Recorded & We Are SHOOK

The Jo Bros are back and they have already recorded A LOT of new music!

On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers dropped a surprise single called “Sucker” and a video starring all three of their leading ladies, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas!

But it doesn’t stop there! The famous Disney Channel trio also appeared on Elvis Duran’s radio show Friday morning to announce all of their awesome plans for this epic reunion.

“We’ve got a lot of songs that we recorded,” Joe Jonas explained.

“When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like – balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound, and to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart to this, it’s been incredible.”

And when Joe says a lot, he means A LOT of new songs are coming our way, people.

“We have probably like 30 to 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release,” he said.

“I think in the next few months you will probably hear more.”

We don’t know what we did to deserve this but 2019 has really delivered!

