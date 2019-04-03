The Jonas Brothers Shouting ‘Cool’ Ahead Of The Song’s Friday Debut Is The Best Thing Ever

Are you ready for another Jonas Brothers song? Raises hand!

The Jonas Brothers are dropping their latest song “Cool” on Friday and ahead of the release of the new hit, they’re giving us a sneak peek of what’s ahead. Needless to say — it is really, really cool. The JoBros posted a funny video on Wednesday morning where they appear to be warming up their goals by shouting “cool” on repeat. Everyone has a different variation on the word and they are definitely feeling it!

The newly-reunited band also shared artwork for the new song on their official Instagram account too! In the artwork they are all rocking vibrant palm-tree inspired button downs and shades and staring off into the distance.

What’s more? The song also features the world recorder somewhere in the video — so we’ll have to just wait to see where that pops up!

What do you think JoBro fans —are you ready for “Cool’?

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Have The Cutest Reaction Ever To ‘Sucker’ Hitting No. 1!