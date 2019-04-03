The Name Elizabeth Is Now The Frontrunner If Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have A Baby Girl

It seems like everybody is playing the baby name guessing game as Meghan Markle inches closer to her impending due date.

But this week, the name Elizabeth has taken the top spot according to U.K. bookies Ladbrokes.

With 6/1 odds, the bookies are predicting that there is a higher chance that the royal couple will name their baby Elizabeth (after the Queen, of course) if they have a girl.

The name Diana has also been a popular choice, anticipating that Prince Harry might want to honor his late mother. But, the bookies have bumped this option to the number two spot with 8/1 odds.

According to Ladbrokes, the switch could be due to the fact that the royal baby could be born on or around Queen Elizabeth’s birthday on April 21.

READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sneak In The Cutest Date Night As They Await Royal Baby’s Arrival

However, Meghan has been known for her untraditional approach to royal life — so she could pick something completely outside the box!

As for the baby’s title, the child will become the Earl of Dumbarton (the secondary Sussex title) if it is a boy, and if it is a girl, she will be referred to as Lady.

The child will be the seventh in line for the thrown.

WATCH: How Will Pregnant Meghan Markle Spend Her Maternity Leave?