The Rock Gets Epic Birthday Surprise From His Airplane Staff & Kevin Hart

Dwyane Johnson got a special birthday surprise from his flight crew AND his best pal – and it totally rocked.

The “Jumanji” actor celebrated his 47th birthday on Thursday and was flying in style after his crew decorated his private jet with balloons and sweet treats.

“Thank you to my flight crew for making this birthday boy feel special with this surprise,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Go on and ZOOM IN on my birthday cake…hunks of chocolate chip cookies on top of an insane chocolate chip cookie cheesecake.

The “Hobbs & Shaw” star enjoyed a cocktail on his way to work – and had no shame drinking tequila at 10 am!

“And you top it all off, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, so I got no problem having a drink of my tequila at 10 am and toasting y’all around the world. Wheels up and off to work I go,” he said.

The Rock spent the rest of his big day working on the set of “Jumanji 2” in an undisclosed desert location with castmates Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

The movie crew greeted him with yet another surprise, which he shared with his “lil’ chocolate biscuit.”

“Daddy’s birthday,” Dwayne captioned the video of the crew presenting him with a birthday cake. “My heart sings with joy every time I grab and pick up my lil’ chocolate biscuit Kevin Hart. Thank you to our entire Jumanji production crew for making my birthday so special.”

The comedian posted his own video poking fun at his “big fella,” saying that he didn’t get him anything to keep him “humble” before surprising him with his birthday cake!

Unfortunately for Kevin, they did NOT smash the cake in his face!

