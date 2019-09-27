‘The Vampire Diaries’ Alums Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Are Reuniting In An Unexpected Way

The Salvatore brothers are back! Sort of…

Ian Somerhalder announced on Instagram that he’s teaming up with his old “Vampire Diaries” pal Paul Wesley to create a bourbon.

“Doing some of my favorite things: drinking/savoring my OWN bourbon, editing photos and working with the team from a @wheelsup8760 King Air 350i on my way to China. Yup, meaning OUR own bourbon… Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It’s going to be fun. We’re going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say!” he wrote.

“I’m working tirelessly to create and build great companies with products that mean something to you and the world. To generate revenue through business and in turn use those resources for good. Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices. It’s the surest and quickest way to slow climate change by sequestering carbon and producing oxygen. This in turn protects and regenerates our precious water sources paving a way to a healthy future. This is about helping our communities, our farms and our farmers that work so hard to feed us all giving us life. It’s the best way to preserve life for us all and future the generations. I’m proud of the work we’re doing and I can’t wait to hear from you,” he continued.

He ended the message in a cheeky way with a reference to “TVD.””I’m not there yet, I’m still going to need help with @isfofficial but I’m confident that this will be so successful that I can stop asking you for help and put some substantial projects together for a brighter and healthier present and future! We can’t wait to share this experience with you! Let’s do this! Who’s in??? Cheers! Love, Damon and Stefan,” he wrote

Speaking of the “Vampire Diaries” universe… We recently chatted with “The Originals” alum Joseph Morgan at Halloween Horror Nights.

We asked him if he would ever want to reprise his role as Klaus on “Legacies” and he had an interesting response – check it out below!

— Stephanie Swaim