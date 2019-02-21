‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek: The Coaches Are Shocked By Kim Cherry’s Surprising Look & ‘No Scrubs’ Rap

Sixteen seasons in, “The Voice’s” talented artists still manage to surprise us!

In an exclusive sneak peek from the hit competition show’s upcoming season, artist Kim Cherry left Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend flabbergasted with her masterful blind audition to TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

The song choice was an immediate hit with the coaches; at the sound of the recognizable first chords, Kelly, Adam and John all started grooving in their seat and mouthing along with the lyrics. Blake, meanwhile, remained stone-faced, listening intently.

Kim’s soulful tone kept the coaches rapt – and when she began rapping mid-song, Kelly was quick to push her button. When her chair turned and she saw Kim in the flesh, the “Piece by Piece” singer jumped from her chair.

As Kim finished her song, Blake pressed his button, too. And although John and Adam refrained from turning their chairs, they were still audibly wowed by the woman behind the rich voice and rap skills.

“She’s white!” John gasped – a comment that left Adam in stitches.

“Your voice owned it. You were the T, the L and the C,” the “All of Me” singer later gushed. “It was a lot of letters.”

Kelly and Blake then made their pitches for the artist to join their respective teams, leaving the powerhouse voice stumped as to who to work with.

Who will Kim choose? Season 16 of “The Voice” premieres Feb. 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

WATCH: ‘The Voice’: John Legend Joins Season 16 & Brings Along Advisor Khalid! (Exclusive)

