'The Walking Dead': Rick Grimes Featured In New Season 9 Key Art

AMC has released the key art for the upcoming ninth season of "The Walking Dead" and it features departing cast member Andrew Lincoln, as Rick Grimes, bathed in a red light.



Behind Rick, there's a mini glimpse at Carol, Michonne, Daryl and Maggie.

The new season of the AMC drama will pick up a 18-months after the Season 8 finale, with the zombie apocalypse survivors rebuilding civilization under the leadership of Rick. Peace currently reigns and the communities are working together to make a new future. But, there will be new challenges for everyone thanks to ongoing changes to the world – decaying structures and the growth of nature to name a few, according to AMC.