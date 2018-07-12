There's Now A GoFundMe To Help Kylie Jenner Become A Billionaire Faster

Forbes may have declared Kylie Jenner the youngest-ever self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics empire, but there's just one problem – she's $100,000 shy of a billion.

At just 20-years-old, Kylie has earned a massive $900,000,000 fortune, raking in big bucks from her cosmetics line, app, clothing line, TV programs and endorsements. This huge feat propelled her to the top of Forbes' annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women – coming in at No. 27 – and landed her the cover of the esteemed mag.