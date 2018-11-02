These Grooms Just Staged The Most Epic Surprise 'Dirty Dancing' First Wedding Dance

Nobody puts these grooms in the corner!
Noah Aberlin and PJ Simmons are going down in history for their epic wedding dance! It starts off typical enough, but then the music cuts out and you can hear members of the wedding sounding confused and upset.
But then, things get kicked up a notch as they kill it on the dance floor to a medley of upbeat tunes. They start off with "Conga" by Gloria Estefan, then they dancing to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat."
(YouTube)
Then they show off some moves to "Get Down Tonight" by KC and The Sunshine Band, and go one t boogie to "Puttin on the Ritz."
The dance concluded in an epic finale to the tune of "The Time Of My Life," and they copied some of the moves from the iconic dance scene with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in "Dirty Dancing."
The crowd is heard and seen going totally wild when the iconic lift is recreated at the end of the dance!
People in the comment section also loved the over-the-top dance that has nearly 300K views on YouTube.
"Y'all made me cry! LOVE THIS!," one person wrote.
"That. was. AMAZING. I had the geekiest smile on my face the whole time. Congrats to you both!!," another commented.
"Absolutely fabulous! Thank you for sharing this with us...Congrats to you both xoxo," another gushed.
What did you think about the dance?
-- Stephanie Swaim