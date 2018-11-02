These Grooms Just Staged The Most Epic Surprise 'Dirty Dancing' First Wedding Dance

Nobody puts these grooms in the corner!

Noah Aberlin and PJ Simmons are going down in history for their epic wedding dance! It starts off typical enough, but then the music cuts out and you can hear members of the wedding sounding confused and upset.

But then, things get kicked up a notch as they kill it on the dance floor to a medley of upbeat tunes. They start off with "Conga" by Gloria Estefan, then they dancing to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat."