This Cimorelli Medley Of Taylor Swift Songs Will Definitely Make You Smile

The Cimorelli sisters are definitely Swifties!

The band, who boast 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube alone, shared an epic medley of iconic Taylor Swift songs on Saturday.

They cover “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” “Our Song,” and more in the 10 minute video.

The #CimFam stanned their vocals and popped off in the comments section.

“AMY’S HIGH NOTE DURING WE ARE NEVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER!!! SHE IS REALLY SLAYING IN THIS!!! ALSO PLS SO A COUNTRY SONG MEDLEY!!!,” one person wrote.

“yes finally!! part II pls! we need a little mix medley too,” another person wrote.

“I’ve been a fan of cimorelli since 2013 yet they still surprise me of how amazing they are. Total perfection,” a third person wrote.

“Everyone is so beautiful and unique in there own way; saturday is not boring thanks to u girls!!,” another person added.

The band is comprised of six sisters, Christina, Katherine, Lisa, Amy, Lauren and Dani Cimorelli.

Taylor isn’t the only pop superstar the sisters have also covered Shawn Mendes, Halsey and Justin Timberlake.

One of the first videos that really helped them gain viral fame was their “One Thing” by One Direction cover, which currently has over 42 million views.

Check out more Cimorelli vids on the YouTube page!

— Stephanie Swaim