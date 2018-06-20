This Is How Jack-Jack Became The Breakout Star Of 'The Incredibles 2'

Eli was 10-months old when his father, a regular collaborator with "Incredibles" director Brad Bird, was animating the first film. Tony's newborn son, also gifted with an especially spherical head, resembled the baby they were in the midst of creating.

"We actually designed the character first and then the actual being came into existence," said Tony. "I was talking to Brad and I said, 'You know, Eli's been doing some wacky sounds. It's this sort of pre-verbal jag he goes on. He'll wake up and he just goes. It's laughter and sort of all over the place. Kind of like Stromboli (of 'Pinocchio')."

Bird, intrigued, got Tony an audio recorder and boom mic, and instructed him how to use it.

"He was very persnickety about the sound," said Tony. "He said, 'Cover up the windows with blankets and then point the mic at his mouth.' When (Eli) woke up from a nap, he was in that mood, ready to riff. So my wife and I started following him around the house for about an hour and a half."

Those recordings have remained like the Dead Sea Scrolls of Jack-Jack. They supplied the basis of the character's voice for the first "Incredibles," a 2005 Jack-Jack short and even the new sequel. Though Eli is the top credited voice actor, there's some composite work. To voice the purple monster version of Jack-Jack, Bird used recordings of one of his sons, the now 13-year-old Nick (who presumably was a less well-behaved baby).

Fucile assumed they'd need another infant for the sequel, but editor Stephen Shaeffer was able to unearth still more from the original tape.