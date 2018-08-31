'This Is Us': Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Let Loose In Revealing Parade Cover Story (Exclusive)

Get your tissues ready – the Pearsons are back!
"This Is Us" fans have just weeks to go before the return of TV's favorite family, and stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are ready to bring the goods.
The actors cover Parade magazine's newest issue, out Sunday, and Access has an exclusive look at what they had to share about Season 3 and more.
(Parade)
But first, a breather.
For a show best known for its tear-jerking powers, Milo and Mandy were quick to tell Parade that the easygoing vibe off-camera provides a welcome balance to the story's emotional demands.
In a behind-the-scenes video from their cover shoot shared exclusively with Access, the pair explained why letting loose comes naturally between takes.
"I feel like in spite of the emotional nature of our show, none of us take ourselves too seriously," Mandy said. "So, there's a lot of joking around. There's a lot of lightheartedness."
Milo even suggeste that the majority of the "inappropriate language" being tossed around is mostly from Mandy! What would Rebecca think?
Life does appear to imitate art in other ways for these two, however – especially when it comes to their effortless teamwork.
Mandy referred to her TV husband as the "team leader" of the cast – no surprise – but when Milo offered an alternate title, the actress was quick to correct him.
"You're not the coach. No no no," she protested. "You're like dad!"
So what comes next for their small-screen alter egos?
Loyal viewers already know it will be hard to top the heart-wrenching conclusion to Jack's death saga, but Thursday's teaser from NBC hinted at a deeper look at Jack and Rebecca's early courtship. Plus, potential baby news for newlyweds Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) could bring things full circle in a way Toby did not seem to be expecting.
Creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted what looked like a Vietnam War flashback this week, complete with an armed and uniformed Jack airborne in a helicopter.
In short? Tissues might actually not cut it anymore, folks.
For more from Mandy and Milo's Parade cover shoot, check your local listings for Friday's Access. Plus, get even bigger "This Is Us" scoop with their full Parade interview here.
"This Is Us" Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on NBC.
-- Erin Biglow