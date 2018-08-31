'This Is Us': Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Let Loose In Revealing Parade Cover Story (Exclusive)

Life does appear to imitate art in other ways for these two, however – especially when it comes to their effortless teamwork.

Mandy referred to her TV husband as the "team leader" of the cast – no surprise – but when Milo offered an alternate title, the actress was quick to correct him.

"You're not the coach. No no no," she protested. "You're like dad!"

So what comes next for their small-screen alter egos?

Loyal viewers already know it will be hard to top the heart-wrenching conclusion to Jack's death saga, but Thursday's teaser from NBC hinted at a deeper look at Jack and Rebecca's early courtship. Plus, potential baby news for newlyweds Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) could bring things full circle in a way Toby did not seem to be expecting.

Creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted what looked like a Vietnam War flashback this week, complete with an armed and uniformed Jack airborne in a helicopter.